Türkiye to send 2 aircraft, 1 helicopter to help Greece fight wildfires

Türkiye will provide two amphibious firefighting aircraft and a firefighting helicopter to help Greece fight wildfires.

"Under the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, 2 firefighting planes and 1 firefighting helicopter registered in the inventory of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry General Directorate of Forestry and crews will be sent to Greece," the Turkish Communications Directorate said on Twitter Friday.

"Amphibious aircraft with effective maneuverability and a firefighting helicopter produced with indigenous and national resources will be used in Greece to respond to wildfires," it added.

Greece has been struggling with raging wildfires since Monday, with firefighting planes from France and Italy arriving to help put out the flames that burned houses and destroyed the environment.