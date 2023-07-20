National ıntelligence organization strengthens cyber capabilities with new directorate

As intelligence organizations focused on the cyber world turn everyone's personal security into a virtual threat, they continuously invest in areas such as information gathering and surveillance.

In this regard, the National Intelligence Organization has also undergone a transformation.

It strengthened its Electronic and Technical Intelligence Directorate and transformed it into the Cyber Intelligence Directorate, which houses the Security Investigation, Counterintelligence, Foreign Operations, Counterterrorism, and Signal Intelligence Units.

The mission of the Cyber Intelligence Directorate is defined as carrying out technical activities using all kinds of technical intelligence methods, tools, and systems in order to fulfill the duties specified in the National Intelligence Organization law, and to gather, record, and analyze information, documents, news, and data.

The Directorate will also be responsible for rendering government websites inoperable, obtaining millions of individuals' personal data, including addresses, phone numbers, and health information, and ensuring the protection of classified documents from critical institutions.

This unit will undertake numerous critical tasks related to cyber espionage, cyber threats to national security, and cyber defense. It will also work on identifying and seizing programs used by terrorist organizations for encrypted communication and encrypted messaging applications.

The Cyber Intelligence Directorate will also conduct significant efforts to counter the activities of foreign intelligence organizations in Türkiye.