Türkiye to hold business forums in 3 Gulf states

Türkiye's Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) said on Friday it will hold business forums in three Gulf states this month.

"We will organize business forums in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the (United Arab Emirates) UAE on the occasion of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's official visit to the Gulf," DEIK said on Twitter.

The Saudi Arabia-Türkiye Business Forum will take place on July 17 in Jeddah, the Qatar-Turkey Business Forum in Doha on July 18, and the UAE-Turkey Business Forum on July 19 in Abu Dhabi.