SWEDENS COMMITMENT TO FIGHT TERRORISM AFTER NATO SUMMIT: WE WILL DEDICATE OURSELVES

Making a statement after the NATO summit, the Minister for Defence of Sweden, Pal Jonson, has stated, "Sweden will dedicate itself to preventing the activities of the terrorist organization PKK in Sweden."

The Minister for Defence of Sweden, Pal Jonson, has stated that his country will join forces with Türkiye to combat international terrorism. He has said, "We will dedicate ourselves to preventing the activities of the terrorist organization PKK in Sweden. This is important for both our security and Türkiye's security." In an interview with the newspaper Aftonbladet, Jonson has expressed his views on the reconciliation between Türkiye, Sweden, and NATO at the NATO summit held in Lithuania, as well as Türkiye's decision to submit Sweden's NATO accession protocol to the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM).

"TOGETHER, WE WILL FIGHT"

"We will join forces with Türkiye to combat international terrorism. We will dedicate ourselves to preventing the activities of the terrorist organization PKK in Sweden. This is crucial for both our security and Türkiye's security," Jonson has stated.

The journalist asked, "As a result of the reconciliation reached with Türkiye at the meeting in Vilnius, does Sweden consider the YPG/PYD and FETO as terrorist organizations?" Jonson has responded, "I can't provide a definitive answer to that since I was not present at the meeting; the Minister of Justice Gunnar Strömmer has provided the response. However, I want to highlight that the Trilateral Memorandum signed by Türkiye, Sweden, and Finland also addresses the matter of which terrorist groups to combat."

TRILOGY MEMORIAL

In the memorandum signed at the NATO summit which was held in Madrid on June 28, 2022, the following statements were included: "Finland and Sweden, as future NATO allies, fully support Türkiye against all threats to its national security. In this context, Finland and Sweden will not support the PYD/YPG and the organization also defined as FETO in Türkiye. Türkiye also extends full support to Finland and Sweden against all threats to their national security."

"Sweden reiterates its commitment not to support the YPG/PYD and the other terror organization defined as FETO in Türkiye" in the written statement issued after the tripartite meeting between Türkiye, Sweden, and NATO in Vilnius.







