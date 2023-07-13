Erdoğan extends condolences on passing of Sayyid Abdulbaki El Huseyni

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday issued a message of condolence for the deceased Sayyid Abdulbaki El Huseyni.



President Erdoğan included the following statements in his message of condolence, which he shared on his social media account, for Sayyid Abdulbaki El Huseyni, the leader of the Menzil community, who lost his life in the hospital where he was treated:



"May Allah grant mercy to Seyyid Abdulbaki Elhüseyni ,one of the spiritual guides of our country, who dedicated his life to knowledge, wisdom, and serving Islam. I offer my condolences to his family, loved ones, and all his students. May Allah make his resting place paradise."























