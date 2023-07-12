Turkish company turns discarded carpets into art: a zero waste initiative

Istanbul-based company, with a 32-year history and 50 employees, is making waves in the carpet industry through their innovative approach. Alongside carpet exports, they acquire used and damaged carpets from Anatolia, subjecting them to specialized processes.

Through a traditional Anatolian technique called "kırkyama," the company transforms damaged and unusable carpets and kilims into 40-centimeter pieces, creating stunning carpet and kilim patchworks for export.

Taking their commitment to the economy a step further, the company has embarked on a zero waste project, collaborating with various artists. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they embarked on an ambitious endeavor, crafting intricate three-dimensional artworks from countless scraps of handwoven carpets and kilims that would have otherwise been discarded.

With the expertise of a recycling specialist artist, these discarded pieces were repurposed into unique and captivating three-dimensional artworks. The company's participation in the "International Carpet and Flooring Fair" held in Germany earlier this year garnered significant attention for their extraordinary creations.

Their three-dimensional artworks are initially being exported to the United States and the United Kingdom, effectively contributing to the economy by making use of every piece of carpets and kilims, while generating valuable foreign exchange income.









