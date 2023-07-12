Over 1,000 children recruited, used by PKK/YPG terror group in Syria

The number of children in the ranks of the PKK/YPG terror group in northern Syria continues to grow, exceeding 1,000 last year, Türkiye said on Wednesday citing UN figures.

A total of 1,287 minors were part of the PKK/YPG as of 2022, increasing threefold since the previous year, according to the UN's official annual report on children and armed conflict, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said in a statement.

The report, dated June 5, 2023, showed that these children were used by the terrorist organization and its offshoots in the conflict zones of northern Syria, noted the ministry.

According to the previous UN report, the number of minors in the PKK/YPG had been 457, it added.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., UK, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.