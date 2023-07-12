News Türkiye Forest fire in Türkiye’s Muğla: Smoke surrounds air

Forest fire in Türkiye’s Muğla: Smoke surrounds air

In the Milas district of Türkiye's Muğla, firefighters on Wednesday were trying to control a forest fire by interfering from both the air and the ground.



A forest fire broke out on the Bodrum-Milas border, from a reason that is currently unknown. In the Güvercinlik Headquarters Bogaziçi area, as a result of the fire, smoke has quickly surrounded the air with the effect of the wind in the area.



The emergency response teams of both the air and the ground have started to interfere with the outbreak that has caused a great panic on the Milas district.

































