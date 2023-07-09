Fire extinguished at historic Topkapi Palace restaurant in Istanbul

 Contact Us
Published July 09,2023
Turkish firefighters managed to extinguish a fire Sunday that erupted at the historic wooden restaurant inside the renowned Topkapi Palace in Istanbul -- the main residence and administrative headquarters of Ottoman sultans.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Police, fire brigade, health and natural gas teams promptly rushed to the scene to tackle the blaze.

They worked for two hours to bring the fire under control and eventually extinguished it.

Considerable property damage was sustained by the restaurant, prompting the teams to conduct cooling operations for some time.