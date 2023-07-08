Ukrainian president meets Fener Greek Patriarch Bartholomew in Istanbul

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I shakes hands with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as they attend a joint press conference in Istanbul, Türkiye July 8, 2023. (REUTERS Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday met with Fener Greek Patriarch Bartholomew in Istanbul and expressed his gratitude for the support and prayers for Ukrainians.

Arriving in Türkiye upon the invitation of Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Zelensky visited Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarchate following Friday's meeting with Erdoğan.

After a closed-door meeting that lasted approximately 45 minutes, Bartholomew thanked Zelensky for visiting Türkiye and Istanbul's Fener Greek Patriarchate.

Expressing his wish for the restoration of peace, Bartholomew said he discussed the situation in Ukraine with Zelensky.

He emphasized their continuous prayers for the cessation of hostilities and the restoration of peace, particularly calling on the Russian government for the swift repatriation of Ukrainian children who had been taken to Russia.

Also, expressing his gratitude for Erdoğan's support to the Ukrainian people, Bartholomew said: "As Turkish citizens and the Patriarchate, we are grateful to our President. President Erdoğan makes significant contributions to the restoration of peace."

Bartholomew also expressed his happiness on Erdoğan's statement during the joint press conference with Zelensky that Türkiye will provide all kinds of support for Ukraine's recovery.

Besides, taking to Twitter to share his thoughts on the visit, Zelensky highlighted their discussions with Bartholomew on implementing the peace formula and facilitating the return of Ukrainian children in Russia to their relatives in Ukraine.

Zelensky conveyed his appreciation, saying: "Thank you for your unwavering support and prayers for peace, condemning aggression and crimes, and providing comprehensive assistance to Ukrainian women and men suffering due to the war."

In another Twitter post, Zelensky expressed gratitude to Bartholomew "for the spiritual support of Ukraine and Ukrainians, for prayers for peace for our entire land, for all our people."

















