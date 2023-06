Ukraine wants signal from NATO summit that it can join alliance after war

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday Ukraine understood it could not join NATO while war was raging on its soil, but that Kyiv wanted to receive a signal that it can join the military alliance after the war ends.

Reiterating Kyiv's stance before a NATO summit next month, he said Ukraine also wanted security guarantees for the period until it can join the alliance.