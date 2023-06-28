EUROPOL CONFIRMS PKKS INVOLVEMENT IN MANIPULATIVE ACTIVITIES DISGUISED AS A CAMPAIGN

According to a recent report from Europol, it has been revealed that the PKK engaged in lobbying efforts within the European Union (EU) with the aim of securing the release of Abdullah Öcalan, the leader of the terrorist organization, and having the PKK removed from the list of designated terrorist organizations.



The "European Union (EU) Terrorism Situation and Trend 2023 Report" by Europol sheds light on the activities of the PKK and its objectives for the upcoming period.



The report highlights the perception of Türkiye that the YPG is an extension of the PKK and emphasizes that the terrorist organization utilized funds collected in the EU to support YPG militants in Syria.



Furthermore, the report underscores Sweden's application to join NATO and the "2022 NATO Madrid Summit," which garnered attention in extreme left-wing circles. It also stated that the PKK continues to focus on propaganda, recruitment, and financing activities within the EU.

The report reveals the PKK's high level of activity in Europe, utilizing EU member states as bases for administrative, employment, and financial purposes. It notes the close ties between the PKK and extreme left-wing and anarchist separatist groups within the EU.



The report also underlined that these extreme left-wing circles not only lend support to the organization but also undergo joint training and engage in conflicts alongside the PKK.



Europol's report further mentions that certain PKK members, who are either EU citizens or hold indefinite residence permits in member states, travel to conflict zones in Syria and Iraq to participate in armed conflicts, often organized by the PKK. This enables PKK members to later return to the EU.



The report raises concerns about foreign terrorist fighters returning from the northeast of Syria in 2022, as they received combat training and pose potential threats to EU countries.



In terms of arrests related to ethno-nationalist and separatist movements, the report states that 18 individuals from four member states were arrested in 2022, with "membership in a terrorist organization" being the most commonly used charge.

The report evaluates the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) as an alliance of Arab and Kurdish militias supported by the USA and other Western countries. It notes that the YPG, which Ankara views as an extension of the PKK, dominates the SDF.

Furthermore, the report highlights the PKK's involvement in fraudulent activities, drug trafficking, and attempts to hinder the flow of money to Türkiye through online channels and calls for boycotting Turkish products as part of their illicit income generation.









