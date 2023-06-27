Turkish security forces arrest 120 irregular migrants in Aegean province of Izmir

Turkish security forces on Tuesday arrested 120 irregular migrants during an operation in the Aegean province of Izmir.

Border guards in Izmir are continuing their operations against irregular migration of people who do not have legal residency rights, work permits, or are preparing for illegal crossings.

The security forces conducted raids on temporary residences and workplaces where irregular migrants were housed, according to sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

After the necessary procedures, the migrants were transferred to the provincial migration authority to be deported.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants wanting to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.



