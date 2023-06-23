Türkiye rescues 48 irregular migrants pushed back by Greece

The Turkish Coast Guard on Friday rescued 48 irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea who were illegally pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities.

Teams were dispatched off the coast of Dikili in Türkiye's Izmir province after learning of the 48 irregular migrants in danger, said the Coast Guard Command on its website.

The irregular migrants were brought to shore and taken to the provincial migration management directorate, it added.

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Hundreds of migrants are feared dead from a migrant boat sinking last week off southwestern Greece. Some accounts suggest the accident might have happened when a Greek vessel tried to tow the overcrowded migrant boat into Italian waters.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants wanting to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.