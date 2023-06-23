 Contact Us
Turkish defense chief holds talk with Uzbek counterpart

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
June 23,2023
Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler on Friday had a telephone call with his Uzbek counterpart on deepening bilateral relations.

During the phone call, Bakhodir Kurbanov congratulated Güler on his new post and conveyed congratulations and well wishes from Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, said a National Defense Ministry statement.

The conversation highlighted the shared will and determination to further develop and deepen bilateral relations based on fraternal ties and elevating them to the strategic partnership level.