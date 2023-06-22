Türkiye to hold political consultations with Spain

Türkiye will hold political consultations with Spain on Friday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Turkish side will be headed by Ambassador Mehmet Kemal Bozay, deputy foreign minister and director for EU affairs, while Pascual Navarro, state secretary for the EU, will lead the Spanish delegation in the talks to be held in Madrid, said the statement released on Thursday.

"Bilateral relations between Türkiye and Spain and Türkiye-EU relations will be discussed in all its dimensions prior to the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the European Union that will commence as of 1 July 2023," it added.

The delegations will also exchange views on current regional and international issues.