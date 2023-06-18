Turkish authorities seize dozens of tarantulas found in cargo package

Customs enforcement teams have recently intercepted a shipment containing 76 tarantulas sent from Poland to Marmaris, Türkiye, according to a statement by the Ministry of Commerce.



The cargo, initially declared as "aquarium plants" on its documentation, aroused suspicion during the risk assessment conducted by the customs enforcement teams. Subsequently, a physical inspection of the shipment was conducted.



During the inspection, it was discovered that the cargo contained 76 tarantulas, which were individually housed in small glass tubes within a protective packaging of styrofoam and newsprint.



Following the necessary procedures, the tarantulas were safely handed over to the Biology Department of Sıtkı Koçman University.



The relevant authorities will likely investigate the incident further to determine the intended purpose and legality of the shipment.



