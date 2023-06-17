Turkish president pens eulogy to former Italian Premier Berlusconi, recalling memories

The Turkish president on Saturday penned a eulogy to former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, recalling memories after his death at the age of 86 on June 12.

In an article published in the Italian daily Il Messaggero, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan recalled that Berlusconi was the first to congratulate him after winning his first general elections on Nov. 3, 2002.

Erdoğan said that he was banned from politics because of a poem he recited and that his right to engage in politics was unlawfully prevented, adding Berlusconi was the first world leader to voice objection to this.

"My friend Berlusconi called and congratulated us on our election victory. He said that my political ban was unacceptable and invited me to his country. We met with Mr. Berlusconi in Rome, and we had a comprehensive discussion on Türkiye-Italy relations and EU issues. My friend Berlusconi said: 'You are now at your best friend's house in Europe. I will call my prime minister friends in the EU and I will act as your lawyer,'" recalled Erdoğan.

"During his duty, he always supported our country in our EU membership process," he added.

Erdoğan said that he had "fruitful, sincere and friendly relations" with Berlusconi during their tenures as prime ministers of their respective countries.

He said that Berlusconi was also a statesman who loved and respected the Turkish nation and attached great value to Türkiye.

"I believe that Berlusconi, who dominated Italian politics for many years, left an indelible mark behind. When I heard the news of the death of my dear friend Silvio Berlusconi, with whom we worked for many years, I felt great sadness," Erdoğan said.

"He will always be remembered as a true friend with the beautiful memories he left behind. I heartily share the pain of Mr. Berlusconi's family and loved ones, and convey my condolences to the people of Italy on behalf of my country and nation," he added.

Berlusconi was getting treatment for leukemia. He had also suffered over the years from heart problems and prostate cancer.