MI6 CHIEF CONGRATULATES TÜRKIYES NEW INTEL HEAD

Published June 06,2023
Türkiye's new intel head İbrahim Kalın (File Photo)

Richard Moore, the head of the British foreign intelligence agency MI6, congratulated İbrahim Kalın on his appointment as new head of Türkiye's intel agency MIT.

In a tweet in Turkish, Moore said: "Congratulations to my old friend İbrahim Kalın on his appointment as the head of MIT. I look forward to working together. Best wishes."

He also tagged Kalın in the tweet.

Referring to a previous incident where he mistakenly tagged a fake Twitter handle while congratulating Hakan Fidan for becoming the Turkish foreign minister, Moore added a note to his post, stating: "Believing this is not a parody Twitter account."

Previously, Richard Moore congratulated Fidan in a Turkish post on Twitter, saying, "I wish my friend and former colleague success in his new position. Congratulations, minister!"

In his message, Moore inadvertently tagged a parody account opened under the name Fidan.

After receiving numerous responses from Twitter users warning him, Moore shared another message with a smiling emoji: "Oh dear, how embarrassing! But even if the account is a parody, my good wishes are real!"

Moore served as the British ambassador to Türkiye from 2014 to 2017 and he is fluent in Turkish.