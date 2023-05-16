Erdoğan: We will mark May 28 as herald of Century of Türkiye

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said: ''I hope we will evaluate the coming days in the best and most productive way. By Allah's will, we will make May 28 the herald of the Century of Türkiye."



Erdoğan shared the following words in his post: ''Dear friends, as the People's Alliance, we have passed the first test of the most critical elections of our country with a clear conscience. We fought hard without provocations, ignoring the pressures, without being intimidated, without giving up in the face of difficulties. I thank each of you for your hard work, efforts and sacrifices.''



'' Now is the time to crown the success we achieved on May 14 with a bigger victory… The second round of the elections will be held on May 28, one day after the 63rd anniversary of the May 27 coup.'' Erdoğan said.



Turkish President further said: ''We are an alliance that puts the national will and the love of serving the country and the nation at the center of its politics. We can only repay our debt of gratitude to our nation, who has taken care of us and challenged tanks for this cause when necessary, by working harder. Türkiye expects service from us, it expects action, our nation expects us to meet its goals.''



''Earthquake victims are waiting for us to heal their wounds as soon as possible. We have already started working for the 28th of May election. Hopefully, we will evaluate the coming days in the best and most productive way. If Allah allows, we will make May 28 the herald of the Century of Türkiye. I trust all of you." Erdoğan added.























