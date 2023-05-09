Turkish foreign minister soon to head to Moscow for Syria talks

The quadrilateral meeting in Russia's capital Moscow between Türkiye, Russia, Iran, and the Syrian regime will be held on Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Tuesday.

"Now I'm going to Moscow from here. We will hold the meeting of the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Russia, Iran and Syria in Moscow," Çavuşoğlu said at an event in southern Antalya province.

"Our aim is to achieve permanent stability and peace in Syria, to cooperate in the fight against the YPG/PKK terrorist organization that wants to divide Syria and threatens us from there, and to ensure that Syrians in Türkiye return to their homes in a voluntary and safe manner.

"I hope our meeting tomorrow will be beneficial," Çavuşoğlu added.

Last December, defense ministers and intelligence chiefs of Türkiye, Russia, and the Syrian regime met in Moscow and agreed to continue tripartite meetings to ensure stability in Syria and the wider region.

Iran was also included in the talks, with Türkiye previously saying that Ankara would be "pleased if Iran is involved in this process."

Syria has been mired in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.