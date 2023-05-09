ISTANBULS NEWLY RESTORED MAIDENS TOWER TO WELCOME VISITORS ON MAY 11

After a major two-year restoration, Istanbul's iconic Maiden's Tower is set on Thursday to reopen its doors to eager visitors.

Under a Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry project, original materials were used to restore the tower while showing loyalty to its state during the reign of Ottoman Sultan Mahmud II (1808-1839).

The renovation of the tower, whose origin dates all the way back to 410 BC, was carried out in accordance with international restoration principles by Feridun Çılı of Istanbul Technical University, antiquities scholar Zeynep Ahunbay, and architect Han Tümertekin, under the supervision of a scientific committee.

During the renovation, it was discovered that the tower had been damaged by salt and other chemicals in the concrete and cement used, and that the carrying columns and beams were not attached to each other.

Over the course of two years, the historical main walls of the building were strengthened with invisible braces made of stainless steel and the original walls of the castle section were revealed.

With the restoration, the tower is set to reclaim its place as a major Istanbul tourist destination. As a result, a one-of-a-kind light and music display expressing the love that is the theme of poetry and stories was created between the Maiden's Tower and the nearby Galata Tower.

The reopening's inaugural presentation will take place at 9 p.m. on Thursday, when the tower opens to the public, and will be replayed every evening time thereafter.

For more information in both Turkish and English on the Maiden's Tower, details on the restoration work, and much more, visit kizkulesi.gov.tr.