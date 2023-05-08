PKK SUPPORTERS ATTACK BALLOT BOX OBSERVERS IN NETHERLANDS FOR TÜRKIYES ELECTIONS

A group that included supporters of the PKK terrorist organization attacked ballot box observers Sunday as voting in Türkiye's May 14 presidential and parliamentary elections took place in the Netherlands' capital, Amsterdam.

The group, which included ballot box observers of the Green Left Party and PKK supporters, assaulted ballot box observers of the People's Alliance as polls were closing at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre.

Police rushed to the scene and intervened with batons and dogs against the attackers, who shouted slogans in favor of the PKK and its convicted ringleader, Abdullah Öcalan.

They maintained security in the area until the process of closing the ballot boxes, counting the votes and envelopes and putting them in sacks and sealing them was completed.

The voting process at customs gates and overseas representations began on April 27.

The elections in Türkiye will take place on May 14. On the presidential ballot, voters will choose between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is seeking reelection, leading opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, Muharrem İnce, and Sinan Oğan.

Meanwhile, 24 political parties and 151 independent candidates are vying for seats in the 600-member Turkish parliament.