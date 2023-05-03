Turkish, Russian, Syrian, Iranian foreign ministers plan to meet next week in Moscow

Türkiye, Russia, Iran, and the Syrian regime plan to hold a quadrilateral meeting on May 10 in Moscow, the Turkish foreign minister announced on Wednesday.

In a televised interview, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stressed the need for cooperation in fighting terrorist organizations, underlining that Ankara had "no eye on Syrian territories."

Asked about whether Türkiye will pledge to withdraw its troops from northern Syria at the talks, Çavuşoğlu said such move could be implemented as a final step once Syria maintains complete stability.

Last December, the defense ministers and intelligence chiefs of Türkiye, Russia, and the Syrian regime met in Moscow and agreed to continue tripartite meetings to ensure stability in Syria and the wider region.

Iran was also included in the talks, with Türkiye saying earlier that Ankara would be "pleased if Iran is involved in this process."

On the ongoing violence in Sudan, Çavuşoğlu said Türkiye has so far evacuated at least 2,061 people, including 1,763 Turkish nationals, from the country amid weeks of fighting between the army and a paramilitary group.

A military plane would be used to pull Turkish health personnel out of Sudan, he said, adding that Türkiye's embassy in the capital Khartoum would be temporarily relocated to Port Sudan, from which evacuations would take place.

Asked about the inauguration of the "Nemesis Monument" in the Armenian capital Yerevan, Çavuşoğlu said Türkiye had closed its airspace to the flights from Armenia to other countries.

"If they continue (to insist with the monument), additional steps will be taken," he added.

The monument honors perpetrators of assassinations against Ottoman and Azerbaijani officials in the early 1920s.