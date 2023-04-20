Sit-in families in Diyarbakir wish to spend Eid al-Fitr with PKK-kidnapped children

Families who joined an ongoing sit-in protest against the PKK terror group in southeastern Türkiye wish to spend Eid al-Fitr with their PKK-kidnapped children.

Since Sept. 3, 2019, the protesting families have been camping outside regional offices of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), a party the Turkish government says has links to the PKK.

The number of protesting families, all yearning to be reunited with their beloved children, currently stands at 358.

On the 1,326th day of the protest, a total of 39 families have so far gotten their children back from the PKK terrorist organization.

Demonstrations have also spread to other provinces, including Van, Mus, Sirnak, and Hakkari.

Speaking to Anadolu, Mother Pinar Bicer said she joined the sit-in for her daughter Gulcan, who was abducted by the PKK eight years ago.

"We went to HDP (political party's) provincial and district buildings to reunite with my daughter. However, we were kicked out and threatened from every place we went," Bicer said, stressing that she is resolutely continuing the protest for her daughter.

She said she has not seen her child since 2015 and misses the Eid holidays that they used to celebrate together.

"The Eid was very lovely when my daughter was with me, but I cannot celebrate Eid anymore because my daughter is gone."

Another mother, Latife Odumlu, who came from northern Ordu province to protest for her son Ozgur, said her child was deceived and taken by PKK five years ago while he was a university student.

Odumlu said she does not want to spend another Eid away from his child, adding: "We have neither Eid nor peace. We spent a few Eids here. Son, let's celebrate Eid together. I'm waiting for you."





