Türkiye voices concern over armed clashes in Sudan

Türkiye on Saturday expressed concern over the armed clashes between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan.

"We invite all segments in Sudan to remain committed to the achievements of the transition process, to calmness and dialogue. A lasting solution to the Sudan's problems can only be found through national reconciliation," a Foreign Ministry statement said.

"Türkiye will continue to stand by the friendly and brotherly Sudan and its people, as it has always done," the statement added.

Earlier, clashes erupted in the Sudanese capital Khartoum between the Sudanese armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Gunfire and bombs were heard near the army headquarters and presidential palace, according to an Anadolu reporter in Khartoum.

The RSF said in a statement that its forces were in the Soba outskirt of the city, while army sources said the paramilitary force was attempting to seize the army headquarters.