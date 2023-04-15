Turkish foreign minister hosts Panamanian counterpart in Istanbul

 Contact Us
Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published April 15,2023
Türkiye's foreign minister hosted his Panamanian counterpart on Saturday in the metropolis Istanbul to discuss bilateral relations.

"Hosted @JanainaGob, FM of Panama, in #Istanbul. Extended our thanks for their #earthquake solidarity & support. Discussed our cooperation in economy, transportation, culture & education. The latest developments in #Palestine and #Ukraine were on the agenda," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter after his meeting with Janaina Tewaney Mencomo.

Çavuşoğlu also held a separate meeting with Khaled al-Mishri, president of Libya's High Council of State.

"Support free, fair & transparent elections in Libya," Çavuşoğlu tweeted after the meeting.