Turkish foreign minister hosts Panamanian counterpart in Istanbul

Türkiye's foreign minister hosted his Panamanian counterpart on Saturday in the metropolis Istanbul to discuss bilateral relations.

"Hosted @JanainaGob, FM of Panama, in #Istanbul. Extended our thanks for their #earthquake solidarity & support. Discussed our cooperation in economy, transportation, culture & education. The latest developments in #Palestine and #Ukraine were on the agenda," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter after his meeting with Janaina Tewaney Mencomo.

Çavuşoğlu also held a separate meeting with Khaled al-Mishri, president of Libya's High Council of State.

"Support free, fair & transparent elections in Libya," Çavuşoğlu tweeted after the meeting.