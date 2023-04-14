Türkiye strongly condemns another attack on Muslim holy book, Turkish flag in Denmark

Türkiye on Friday strongly condemned the recurrence of a "vile attack" on the Muslim holy book, the Quran, and a Turkish flag in Denmark.

"It is unacceptable to allow these vile attacks under the guise of freedom of expression," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement, pointing out that the act was allowed despite several warnings by Ankara.

Danish Ambassador Danny Annan was summoned to the ministry and Türkiye's stance on the issue was conveyed to him, the statement said.

The ministry emphasized that Türkiye will continue its efforts, both on multilateral platforms and at the bilateral level, against such "vile attacks" and "hate crimes."

Such incidents are examples of the alarming increase in Islamophobia and xenophobia in Europe, it said.

The ministry called out Denmark for its "insensitive attitude on this issue" and for ignoring the sentiments of Muslims around the world.

Recent months have seen several acts of Quran burning, or attempts to do so, by Islamophobic figures or groups in northern Europe and Nordic countries.