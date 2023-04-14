BOSNIANS NATIONAL RADIO, TV COLLECTS FINANCIAL AID FOR TÜRKIYES QUAKE VICTIMS

Bosnia and Herzegovina's national Radio and Television collected financial aid for the people affected by two earthquakes that struck Türkiye in early February.

Bosnian citizens, politicians, businessmen, artists, and sportspersons contributed to the campaign that managed to collect €500,000 ($551,000).

Special Programs Editor Benjamin Butkovic said that they received more than 96,000 calls during the campaign.

Citizens, civil organizations as well as the governments of Western Balkan countries organized many campaigns to help Türkiye's quake victims.

The twin earthquakes on Feb. 6 in southern Türkiye killed more than 50,000 people in the country.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 Turkish provinces - Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Elazığ, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaraş, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Şanlıurfa.

Around 14 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the quakes.