Turkish foreign minister congratulates Kazakh counterpart on taking new post

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Friday congratulated Murat Nurtileu on his new post as the deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Kazakhstan.
In a phone call, the two top diplomats also discussed bilateral relations, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.
Çavuşoğlu also thanked Nurtileu for Kazakhstan's support and solidarity after the deadly Feb. 6 earthquakes in southern Türkiye.
On April 3, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree officially appointing Nurtileu, 47, to the post of deputy prime minister and foreign minister.