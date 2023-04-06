Turkish leader Erdoğan marks 103rd anniversary of Anadolu Agency

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday celebrated the 103rd anniversary of Anadolu, the country's premier news agency.

Anadolu has been a witness to Türkiye's breakthroughs and developments in all areas since the founding of the country, Erdoğan said in a statement.

"Anadolu Agency successfully continues its mission of making Türkiye's voice heard around the world through its investments in digital media technologies and the innovations it has brought to the media field, as well as the qualified human resources it has trained in the field of journalism," he added.

Emphasizing that Anadolu has been the center of "principled and truth-based journalism," the Turkish president further said: "I believe that our country's national agency will continue to be the honor and locomotive of the journalism industry today and tomorrow, just like it was yesterday."

Separately, Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun on Twitter extended his congratulations to Anadolu and its employees and commemorated the late workers of the agency.

Türkiye's flagship Anadolu is celebrating its 103rd anniversary, as it was founded on April 6, 1920 -- 17 days before the Turkish Grand National Assembly convened for the first time on April 23 amid the Turkish War of Independence.

Since its foundation, Anadolu has worked to disseminate factual news across the globe with confidence, impartiality, professionalism, and speed.





