Türkiye to grant official 'nuclear facility' status to Akkuyu power plant: President

Türkiye will officially grant Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant the nuclear facility status on April 27, the country's president announced on Wednesday.

Pledging to complete the permanent houses in last month's quake-hit regions, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Justice and Development (AK) Party's group meeting in parliament affirmed to carry out efforts that will ensure that the lives of quake victims return to normal.

Erdoğan also pledged to announce "good news" on April 20, during "the ceremony of transporting Black Sea Gas to Filyos."

"Next month (April), we will share with our nation the joy of our many remarkable defense industry projects, from Hurjet to Anadolu ship," he added.

Hurjet is a domestically produced jet trainer and light attack aircraft, designed to play a critical role by using its superior performance features with its single-engine, tandem, and cockpit with a modern avionics suite.

Meanwhile, the TCG Anadolu, which will be Türkiye's largest warship, is also preparing to join the inventory.

Saying that he will host the executives of Türkiye's first indigenous electric vehicle brand Togg, Erdoğan said: "We stated that we want the first TOGG to be produced at the inauguration ceremony of the factory. I hope we will receive our vehicle on Monday."

Erdoğan said Togg received over 177,000 pre-orders.

Pre-orders for the TOGG T10X will be taken online on March 16-27 and deliveries will start in late March.

The price of the standard range model T10X will range between 953,000 Turkish liras (about $50,200) and 1.055 million liras (around $55,600), while the long-range model is priced at 1.215 million liras (about $64,000).