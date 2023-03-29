 Contact Us
Turkish, Algerian leaders talk steps to enhance ties

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published March 29,2023
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Tuesday discussed steps to enhance the bilateral relations.

In a phone call, the leaders also exchanged views on regional issues, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan also thanked Tebboune for the solidarity and support the Algerians displayed following the Feb. 6 deadly earthquakes in southern Türkiye.

The presidents exchanged greetings on the occasion of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.