Türkiye voices solidarity with Pakistan after earthquake

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held phone calls with Pakistani officials to express Ankara's solidarity with Islamabad after Tuesday's earthquake, Turkish diplomatic sources said on Thursday.

In a phone call, Çavuşoğlu conveyed his condolences to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that jolted most of Pakistan, as well as neighboring India and Afghanistan, claiming the lives of 14 people.

In return, Sharif and Zardari thanked Çavuşoğlu for the solidarity, according to sources.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected. My profound condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in Pakistan and Afghanistan," Çavuşoğlu tweeted on Wednesday.