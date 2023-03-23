Turkish first lady to visit New York for Zero Waste Day

Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan will visit New York on March 30 to attend a session to mark International Day of Zero Waste.

As a special guest of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Erdoğan will make a call for the zero-waste project implemented in Türkiye to become widespread in the world.

In 2017, under the auspices of Erdoğan, Türkiye launched the zero-waste project to highlight the importance of eliminating waste in fighting the climate crisis.

The project has received international praise, with Guterres expressing his gratitude to Türkiye's first lady during a conference in New York in September last year.

The UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution on a zero waste initiative presented by Türkiye declaring March 30 as International Day of Zero Waste.

On Feb. 24, Maimunah Mohd Sharif, the executive director of the UN Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) visited Türkiye to show solidarity after the powerful Feb. 6 earthquakes in southern region, where she invited the first lady to inaugurate the session on March 30, as well as deliver a keynote address at the UN-Habitat General Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya on June 5-8.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will also accompany Erdoğan during his visit to New York.























