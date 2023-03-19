ERDOĞAN: BORON CARBIDE PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BE ONE OF THE WORLDS LEADING ENTERPRISES

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Sunday that the "Bandırma Boron Carbide Production Facility, with an investment value of 80 million dollars, will be the first of our country in this field and one of the few enterprises in the world."

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attended the Bandırma Boron Carbide Production Facility Opening Ceremony.

He said that approximately one thousand tons of production to be made in the Bandırma facility provides value increases up to two times. Thanks to this facility, Türkiye can achieve more than adding to the value of the boron mine, he added.

"The importance of our opening today is related to the strategic contribution of the facility to our country beyond the investment figures," he stressed.

"We will turn the rare earth element that we discovered in Eskişehir into profit. We are determined to implement a system that starts with the raw material and extends to the final product."

"With the vision of the Century of Türkiye, we aim to increase our country to the 10 largest countries in the world," Erdoğan said.

"It is a fact that we have been going through tough tests as a nation in recent years. We suffered for 2 years due to COVID. We went through another test because of exchange rate, interest, and inflation. We faced with the catastrophe of the century."