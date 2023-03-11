Türkiye rescues 10 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 10 irregular migrants, including a child, in the Aegean Sea, security officials said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team was dispatched off the coast of Didim in Aydin province, according to a statement released on the website of the Coast Guard Command.

The asylum seekers, mostly African nationals, were taken to the shore, and then transferred to a nearby hospital.

Later on Saturday, the Coast Guard found the bodies of five migrants.

A search operation is underway for 16 missing people.







