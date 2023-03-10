Turkish foreign minister meets heads of UN migration, refugee agencies

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Friday met International Organization for Migration (IOM) Director General Antonio Vitorino and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi in Ankara, who are in the country to express solidarity after the deadly Feb. 6 earthquakes.

Çavuşoğlu tweeted that he expressed his "gratitude for #earthquake solidarity" to IOM's Vitorino, and also discussed joint projects.

Later, the Turkish minister hosted Grandi. "Disaster of the century was the main issue on our agenda," said Çavuşoğlu on Twitter.

Grandi and Vitorino were later received by Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay separately.

Pascale Moreau, UNHCR Europe region director, and Türkiye representative Philippe Leclerc also accompanied Grandi in the meeting.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 provinces in southern Türkiye, killing more than 46,000 people and destroying thousands of buildings.