Turkish construction firm helps earthquake victims

A Turkish construction company Dorçe continues its efforts to provide all vital needs, especially shelter, in the disaster area where 11 provinces were affected.

The firm mobilized all possibilities against harsh winter conditions; its production facilities continued to operate at full capacity.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes were centered in southern Türkiye's Kahramanmaraş province on Feb. 6 and struck 10 other provinces-Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Kilis, Osmaniye, Elazığ, and Şanlıurfa. More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.

Dorçe donated all its containers in its factory stocks to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) for use in the disaster area.

"We act in coordination with the relevant institutions to provide all kinds of support and services needed with all our teams and equipment at our regional construction sites," the firm added.

Dorçe put its accommodation facilities at all construction sites into service earthquake victims in Adıyaman and the surrounding region.

"We are working hard with AFAD in search and rescue activities in Adıyaman," it noted.

All machinery and equipment (excavator, crane, etc.) at Dorçe's construction sites have been allocated to be used in search and rescue works of relevant public institutions.





















