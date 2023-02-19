More than 6,000 aftershocks follow devastating Türkiye quake

The devastating quake in the Turkish-Syrian border region has so far been followed by more than 6,000 aftershocks, Türkiye's disaster authority AFAD said on Sunday.



AFAD registered tremors "every three or four minutes" since the quake, around 40 of which were above magnitude 5, AFAD's Orhan Tatar told reporters in Ankara.



Tremors are expected to continue, taking a toll on already "traumatized locals," Tatar said.



He urged locals to stay away from damaged buildings, adding the authorities were still assessing damage to strategic infrastructure, including dams and tunnels.



The devastating earthquake killed tens of thousands of people, destroyed or damaged around 105,000 buildings and left tens of thousands homeless in south-eastern Türkiye.

