Çavuşoğlu and Blinken in Hatay to investigate earthquake zones

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken departed for Hatay to conduct investigations in the regions affected by the Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes.

Blinken, who came to Incirlik 10th Tanker Base Command in Adana, was welcomed by Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

Çavuşoğlu and Blinken then took the helicopter belonging to the Land Forces Command and departed for Hatay, where the earthquake affected significantly.

The delegation also includes US Ambassador to Ankara Jeffry Flake.

