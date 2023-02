Three people rescued from rubble in 296th hour of Türkiye quake

Three people were rescued in Hatay from the rubble on the 13th day, in the 296th hour of the earthquake that hit Türkiye on February 6.

3 people, one of whom was a child, were rescued from the wreckage of the Kanatlı Apartment on Türkmenbaşı Street in the central Antakya district of Hatay, General Şükrü Kanatlı Street.

Television images showed the three people being carried to ambulances.