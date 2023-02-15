8-month-old recovering after falling 5 floors during quakes in southern Türkiye

Doctors continue to treat an 8-month-old baby who fell five stories from an apartment building during last week's major quakes in southern Türkiye, calling her survival miraculous.

Birce Fansa fell from the fifth floor of the building with her cradle during the quakes in Hatay's Antakya district.

Her mother and father, Nilay and Cengiz, were rescued from the building's rubble 13 and 33 hours after the quake, respectively, while her older siblings Alin and Nil did not survive.

The baby was noticed by the people around her crying and taken to Adana City Hospital by ambulance.

Dr. Nurşah Keskin, who is treating the baby at the hospital, told reporters that Birce is very lucky.

"We started treatments to reverse intracranial hemorrhage. Her leg is broken… Much worse things could have happened with the impact of hitting the ground. God protected her, it's a miracle," she said.

The mother said at first she did not know that Birce was alive but now she feels relieved.

At least 35,400 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Tuesday.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 tremors last week were centered in Kahramanmaraş and struck nine other provinces-Hatay, Gaziantep, Adıyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakır, Kilis, Osmaniye, and Şanlıurfa. More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.

In neighboring Syria, at least 3,688 people were killed and over 14,749 injured.















