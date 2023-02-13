 Contact Us
News Türkiye 13-year-old boy rescued alive from rubble in Hatay 182 hours after quake

13-year-old boy rescued alive from rubble in Hatay 182 hours after quake

A 13-year-old boy has been rescued alive from the rubble of the collapsed building in the Turkish province of Hatay 182 hours after the powerful earthquake that hit the southern region of Türkiye and the northern region of conflict-torn Syria last Monday.

Agencies and A News TÜRKIYE
Published February 13,2023
Subscribe
13-YEAR-OLD BOY RESCUED ALIVE FROM RUBBLE IN HATAY 182 HOURS AFTER QUAKE

Rescuers pulled an alive 13-year-old out from under the rubble of a collapsed building in Türkiye's southern Hatay province on Monday, Reuters footage showed, more than a week after a devastating earthquake struck.

The teenager held a rescuer's hand as he was placed on a stretcher, head braced, and covered for warmth, before he was moved into an ambulance.

With hopes of finding many more survivors in the rubble fast fading, the combined death toll in Turkey and neighbouring Syria from last Monday's 7.8 magnitude quake rose above 37,000 and looked set to keep increasing.