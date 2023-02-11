Türkiye opens border with Armenia for quake relief delivery after 35 years

Türkiye has opened a border crossing with Armenia to allow humanitarian aid for the earthquake survivors in 10 southern Turkish provinces, state news agency Anadolu reports.



Five trucks of humanitarian aid passed through the Alican border crossing in Turkey's Iğdır province. The crossing was last used in 1988 when Turkish Red Crescent delivered aid after an earthquake in Armenia, Anadolu said.



"Let's get some good out of this great disaster. Solidarity saves lives!" tweeted Turkish-Armenian lawmaker Garo Paylan.



The entire land border between Türkiye and Armenia has been closed since 1993, following clashes back then between Armenia and ethnically Turkic Azerbaijanis.



The two neighbours restored diplomatic contacts in late 2021.

