Body of missing Indian man found under quake rubble in Türkiye

The body of an Indian national, missing since the Feb. 6 earthquakes in southern Türkiye, has been found, officials said on Saturday.

The Indian Embassy in Türkiye on Saturday said the mortal remains of an Indian national identified as Vijay Kumar "have been found and identified among the debris of a hotel in Malatya, where he was on a business trip."

"Our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. We are making arrangements for the earliest possible transportation of his mortal remains to his family," the embassy added.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of External Affairs had said "our officials are reaching out to some 10 Indian nationals who are reportedly stranded" and "efforts are also ongoing to trace a missing national."

The Indian government immediately launched efforts to send relief to Türkiye soon after the quake on Monday, where deadly earthquakes shook 10 of its southern provinces.

At least 22,300 people were killed and 80,000 others injured by two strong earthquakes that jolted Türkiye on Monday, according to the latest official figures.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes, centered in the Kahramanmaraş province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Malatya.