Turkish president receives Kosovar premier for talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday received Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Istanbul for talks on various issues.

Meeting at the Vahdettin Mansion, Erdoğan and Kurti will review various aspects of Türkiye-Kosovo relations and the potential steps that would further enhance the bilateral cooperation.

Views on regional and international matters, regarding the Balkans in particular, will also be on the agenda.

Later, Erdoğan and Kurti will hold a joint news conference.

Türkiye recognized Kosovo on Feb. 18, 2008, the very first day following the declaration of independence.

The Balkans is a priority for Türkiye, not only for political, economic and geographical reasons, but also for its historical, cultural and human ties with the region.