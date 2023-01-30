Turkish foreign minister due to visit Hungary to discuss bilateral relations

Türkiye's foreign minister is scheduled to pay an official visit to Hungary on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will also receive Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, who was invited to the Balkan nation by his counterpart Peter Szijjarto, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"In the meetings, bilateral relations with our strategic partner and ally Hungary will be elaborated and views will be exchanged on Türkiye-EU relations as well as regional and international issues," the statement added.

Çavuşoğlu will also deliver a keynote speech at a joint panel to be held by the Antalya Diplomacy Forum and Hungarian Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade.