‘CONCRETE’ GLOBAL STEPS NEEDED AGAINST CLIMATE CRISIS, SAYS TÜRKIYES FIRST LADY

Türkiye's first lady on Tuesday called for taking "effective and concrete" steps at the global level to fight the climate crisis.

"Today, if we do not take effective and concrete steps at the global level, unfortunately, there will be no living space on which we can establish peace and justice.

"The climate crisis stands before us as a life-and-death struggle not only for nature but for each of us," Emine Erdoğan said at an event, titled Zero Waste for the World, Our Common Home, at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

In 2017, under the auspices of the first lady, Türkiye launched the zero-waste project with the aim of highlighting the importance of zero waste in fighting the climate crisis.

"Our project, which aims to re-establish the balance of nature that has been disturbed by people, was a part of our dream of a more livable and fairer world. In this process, with the successes achieved in our country, the zero-waste movement won the appreciation of the world," Erdoğan said.

The project has received international praise, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressing his gratitude to Türkiye's first lady during a conference in New York in September.

The UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution on a zero-waste initiative presented by Türkiye declaring March 30 International Day of Zero Waste.

Erdoğan said with the Zero Waste Advisory Board to be established within the UN, Türkiye has started initiatives to spread the practice all over the world.

Stressing that Ankara is ready to share its experiences with all the countries, Erdoğan said all crises can be overcome with unity and solidarity.

Turning to other global issues, such as migration, and the food crisis, the first lady said that Türkiye extends its hand of friendship wherever there are oppressed people, from Ukraine to Syria, from Palestine to Myanmar.

"With this understanding, we host Ukrainian, Crimean and Tatar orphans in our country. It should not be forgotten that war has no winner. A just peace has no losers," Erdoğan said.

Türkiye has brought warring sides together at the diplomacy table, and sometimes these moves help prevent global crises through initiatives such as the historic Istanbul grain deal, she added.