TÜRKIYES NATIONAL FLAG CARRIER TO TEACH U.S. HOUSEWIVES TURKISH IN ISTANBUL

Turkish Airlines will launch a program to teach American housewives Turkish in Istanbul, the chairman of the airline's board and executive committee said Thursday.

The national flag carrier will unveil the package tour of Learn Turkish in Istanbul-Watch TV Series More Comfortably under the project of attracting 2 million tourists from the U.S., Ahmet Bolat wrote on LinkedIn following his meeting with U.S. Istanbul Consul General Julie Eadeh.

"We will offer an attractive 4-week tuition package including accommodation to American housewives," Bolat said.

"In parallel with the interest in Turkish TV series, we believe that the interest in the Turkish language will (get a) boost thanks to these package opportunities," he said.